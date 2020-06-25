Did You Know? Hrithik Roshan's Circus Set Of 'Baawre' Was Flooded; Watch Video

Baawre is a hit dance number from Zoya Akhtar’s 2009 movie Luck By Chance. The song features superstar Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Isha Sharwani performing in a circus set up with colourful backdrop, lights, costumes and more. Written by Javed Akhtar, Baawre has received melodious vocals from Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa. Soon after Luck By Chance hit the cinema houses, the creators of the film released the making video of this circus song. Here’s taking a look at the behind-the-scenes video and the production work of Baawre.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan’s 'Krrish' Ticks 14 Years, Fans Celebrate India’s ‘first’ Superhero Flick

Making of Baawre

Hrithik Roshan is regarded as one of the most exceptional dancers of the Bollywood film industry. Be it essaying the role of an antagonist, friend or a lover, Hrithik Roshan is known to get in the skin of his roles. In the video released by the makers, choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant can be seen saying that it was very easy to work with Hrithik Roshan. However, Farhan Akhtar was nervous to film the song as he was placed on the same stage as Hrithik.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan’s 'Lakshya' Was Shot 17,800 Feet Above Sea Level And More Interesting Facts

On the other hand, Isha Sharwani came as a surprise package to the makers who were ready to take up all the challenges and nailed her performance quite well. The video also reveals how placing the entire set was a tough challenge for everyone but Zoya Akhtar and her team successfully managed to put it up. Costumes and makeup was another task for the Look & Styling team of the song. There were more than 100 people who were dressed in different attire and were required to have a unique makeup.

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan And Tiger Shroff Starrer 'War': 5 Reasons To Watch The Action-thriller

Zoya Akhtar wanted to add the Rajasthani folk culture with the song hence from the song, to the backdrop, every person on the crew tried to inculcate Rajasthani essence in their work. The crew also faced a massive problem when the set of Baawre was flooded due to rain. The entire shoot had to be kept on a standstill as a safety measure. The connection of the lights was also plugged off, however after putting in a lot of effort Zoya Akhtar was finally happy with the end result. Check out Baawre here:

ALSO READ| Hrithik Roshan Posts Adorable 'sleepwalking' Video Of Son Hridaan, Calls It 'multitasking'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.