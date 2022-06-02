Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina Roshan Set To Make Bollywood Debut In 'Ishq Vishk' Sequel

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina Roshan took to her social media account to share an exciting announcement about her upcoming project. She announced that she is gearing up to step into the Bollywood film industry with the sequel of the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 2003 film Ishq Vishk. She mentioned she was 'nervous and elated' to embark on this new journey and several netizens sent her their best.

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan's Bollywood debut

Pashmina Roshan headed to her Instagram account and shared a short clip as she gave netizens a glimpse into her upcoming film. She mentioned that 'love needs an upgrade' as she shared a clip featuring her co-stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal as well. The clip informed fans that the film titled Ishq Vishk Rebound had begun filming, and they can't wait to see what the movie has in store for them. Sharing the news, Pashmina mentioned she was 'extremely excited' to be sharing the news online and wrote, "It feels like years of austerity and hard work is finally bearing fruits. I'm extremely excited, nervous and elated to bring to you my first experience on screen. When relationships can be found on apps, and lost over a chat, you know that love needs an upgrade. ISHQ VISHK REBOUND. It's time to move on".

Watch the Ishq Vishk Rebound promo here

Rakesh Roshan was one of the popular celebrities to take to the comments section and sent their best to the debutant. He congratulated the team and mentioned he was 'looking forward' to the film. Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad took to her social media account and shared the poster of the upcoming film as she cheered for Pashmina and wrote, "Go Pash go... up up and away." Piyush Bhagat and others also heaped praises on Pashmina as she geared up to make her debut in the Bollywood film industry.

The 2003 film Ishq Vishk saw Shahid Kapoor take on the lead role alongside Amrita Rao, Shenaz Treasury, Vishal Malhotra and others. The film was helmed by Ken Ghosh and revolved around youngsters trying to navigate their way through love and life in college. Fans are now excited to see what the sequel to the film will be all about.

Image: Instagram/@pashminaroshan