Hrithik Roshan's Best Dialogues As Vijay Dinanath Chauhan From 'Agneepath'

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most prominent actors in Bollywood. Since his debut, he has delivered many hit films like Jodhaa Akbar, Super 30, Koi Mil Gaya, and War, among others. The actor has always proved his versatility in his movies. One such memorable film of his was the 2012 remake of Amitabh starrer Agneepath. The film 1990 Amitabh Bachchan film was directed by Mukul Anand. Twenty-two years later, Karan Johar came up with the idea of remaking the film by setting it in the modern-day scenario. Here are some of the best dialogues of Hrithik Roshan from the film.

Hrithik Roshan's dialogues from Agneepath

Vijay Dinanath Chauhan, Poora Naam. Baap Ka Naam Dinanath Chauhan, Gaon, Mandwa.

Daru Peena Buri Baat Hai… Peeke Bottal Ko Mauke Padh Chhod Dena… Aur Buri Baat Hai

Lambe Khel Mein Chote Mohron Ki Zaroorat Nahi Hoti…

Ravan Ki Lanka Toh Jal Gai Kancha, Ab Upar Jake Aram Se Sochna Ki Nayi Lanka Ka Roop Kya Hoga…

All about Agneepath

Agneepath is a story set in a village called Mandwa in the year 1977, where a simple school teacher, Master Dinanath Chauhan, tries to bring changes among the residents. The villagers treat him with respect and revere him. He runs a school and lives with his wife, Suhasini (Zarina Wahab), and 12-year-old son, Vijay (Arish Bhiwandiwala), whom he tries to keep on the righteous path of truth, non-violence and self-restraint. However, Vijay is left completely broken after evil drug lord Kancha Cheena (Sanjay Dutt) frames his father in a case, resulting in his death. 15 years later, a grown up Vijay, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, returns to avenge the death of his father and his family's downfall.

