Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne Khan Reacts To Saba Azad's Post; ‘So Pretty Saboo'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his rumoured girlfriend, actor-musician Saba Azad have been garnering headlines since they were spotted together in a cafe in Mumbai. Though the two have neither made their relationship official nor denied the rumours, it's quite evident from their day-to-day outings that the duo is too much into each other. Recently, they even made an appearance together at a B-Town party. Earlier, a pic featuring Hrithik, Saba, and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan and her beau Arslan Goni posing together at a cafe went viral on social media.

Now, Sussanne Khan, who seems very fond of her ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's special one Saba Azad, has reacted to the latter's post on Instagram. Continue reading to know more:

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan reacts to Saba Azad's latest post

Taking to her Instagram handle on June 25, Saba Azad posted a video that featured her in a blue ethnic kurti. As soon as she took notice of it, Sussanne Khan took to the comments section and called her 'pretty'. The comment made by Khan read, "So pretty Saboo", adding two red hearts emoticons to it. Replying to her use of a nickname, Saba also addressed lovingly, "@suzkr thanks my sooz!! Lovvvving your holiday stories - keep them coming (sic)." This public display of affection between them signifies the duo's bond, and fans are already gushing about the same as they dropped hearts to the post.

This is not the first time that Sussanne and Saba Azad have bonded on social media. Earlier, when latter posted a quirky boomerang video of herself slaying in a brown dress, Sussanne couldn't control herself from heaping praises on the Rocket Boys star. The interior designer commented, "woww Sabooo" before adding a slew of fire emoticons to complete her reaction.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got divorced back in 2014 but are still on good terms with each other. The duo shares two kids, namely Hrehaan (born in 2006) and Hridhaan (born in 2008). The ex-couple's latest posts on social media with their respective partners make it evident that they moved on in their respective lives