Hrithik Roshan's 'Fiza': Fascinating Facts About The Movie

Hrithik Roshan has worked with a number of Bollywood actresses over the years. One of the most popular actresses Hrithik has worked with is Karisma Kapoor. They worked on the hit film, Fiza in the year 2000. Many fans loved the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor. Fiza has a rating of 6.1 on IMDb and is available on Netflix. With all that said now, here are some of the interesting facts on the film that you must check out:

Hrithik Roshan's Fiza: Fascinating facts about the film

The film was initially supposed to be an art film but director Khalid Mohammed decided to make it a commercial one. Due to the same, many songs were added. Johnny Lever had a park scene that was also added and Hrithik's role was enhanced.

Actors Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were going to do cameo roles in the film Fiza but as the running time of the movie was exceeding, director Khalid Mohammed decided to drop the idea.

Initially, Hrithik Roshan had a very small role, but the success of his film Kaho Na Pyar Hain turned tables overnight. Director Khalid Mohammed got worried and added more scenes involving Hrithik. More songs were also added.

The song Aaja Mahiya was shot in the middle of a highway before a billboard. This was done amidst regular traffic on the road and was very challenging to do as crowds would gather around the sets trying to look at the film stars.

Initially, actress Urmila was signed for Karisma Kapoor's role but she had opted out. Hrithik is five months older than Karisma Kapoor but in the film, she is shown as his elder sister.

When Khalid finished the script, he wanted director Ram Gopal Varma to direct the movie but that did not happen as he himself later decided to direct the movie.

Gulzar revealed in one of the interviews that it was quite easy to pen songs for this film as he was aware of the story, character, and most of the film details.

Actress Sushmita Sen made a special appearance in the film with the song, Mehboob mere. The song was inspired by the song Nashe Nashe Mein from Feroz Khan's Janasheen.

The film Fiza also had a theatrical release in Canada.

In the movie, the song Tu Fiza Hain was sampled from the hit number, Aa Zara Mere Humnashee from the film, Poonam.

