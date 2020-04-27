Hrithik Roshan's Movie 'Fiza': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Quick links:
After becoming an overnight superstar post-Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik made his next movie with Khalid Mohamed Fiza in 2000. The film's plot which revolves around the 1993 riots in Mumbai in which Fiza’s brother Aman disappears. She goes out in search for him after six years of waiting. When she finds him she found out that he has joined the terrorist group and she tries to bring him back from the terrorist group. The film featured Jaya Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. There are several interesting trivia about the film. To know them all in detail continue reading.
