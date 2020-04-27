Hrithik Roshan's Movie 'Fiza': Interesting Trivia About The Film

After becoming an overnight superstar post-Kaho Na…Pyaar Hai, Hrithik made his next movie with Khalid Mohamed Fiza in 2000. The film's plot which revolves around the 1993 riots in Mumbai in which Fiza’s brother Aman disappears. She goes out in search for him after six years of waiting. When she finds him she found out that he has joined the terrorist group and she tries to bring him back from the terrorist group. The film featured Jaya Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan in the lead role. There are several interesting trivia about the film. To know them all in detail continue reading.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fiza has this interesting trivia

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were going to do the cameo roles in the film but as the running time of the movie was exceeding, the director had to drop that idea.

The song Aaja Mahiya was shot in the middle of a highway before a billboard. This was done amidst regular traffic on the roads. This would be difficult to do as crowds would gather around the sets looking at the film stars,

Earlier the film was focused to be made as an art film. But later due to the pressure from distributors, director Khalid Mohammed has to commercialize the film by adding few songs in it.

Urmila Matondkar was supposed to do the Karisma Kapoor’s role initially.

Hrithik was initially supposed to have a short role, but after the success of Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, his role was reconsidered and made as one of the lead characters of the film.

Gulzar revealed in one of the interviews that it was easy to write songs for this film as he was aware of the roots, character and most the details of the film.

