Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Heaps Praises On Sussanne Khan, Calls Her ‘pretty’

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan shared a sun-kissed picture of herself on her Instagram handle on Saturday February 4. She was dressed in a black ensemble which she paired with green statement earrings and light makeup. Sussanne chose a light red lip colour and left her hair loose.

In the picture, Khan was seen sitting in a car with the sun right in her face. The interior designer smiled for the camera as she took a selfie. She captioned the picture with, "Note to self…Relentlessly…Push yourself further. P.S Thank you Universe for being my seat belt.. #dazedbutneverconfused."

Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad addressed her in the comments section using a nickname. She wrote, "Sooooo prettyyyy my sooz." Sussanne answered, "Thank you, Saboo."

Sussanne’s current boyfriend Arslan Goni also left a number of fire-shaped emojis in the comments section.

Check out the post here:

More about Saba Zada

Last weekend, Saba gave a performance at Lollapalooza India, which took place at Mumbai's Mahalakshmi Race Course. Hrithik and his family attended to support Saba, and pictures of the event were posted online.

Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. Following their divorce in 2014, the two share parental responsibility for their kids, Hridaan and Hrehaan Roshan. The Krish actor has been seeing actor-singer Saba Azad for a while.

They made their relationship 'red-carpet official' on Karan Johar's birthday in May. Since then, the duo is routinely seen together in a variety of settings and often post pictures with each other on their respective social media handles. Sussanne is currently seeing actor Arslan Goni.