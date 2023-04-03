Hrithik Roshan's Girlfriend Saba Azad Looks Unrecognisable In THESE Childhood Photos

Saba Azad recently shared a bunch of photos of herself from her childhood. The actor-singer took to her official Instagram handle earlier today, to post several pictures of herself from her childhood on her stories. The pictures featured a younger Saba alongside her brothers, her father, and her grandmother. She captioned the photos with nicknames she has for her family members.

Saba's childhood

Saba appeared to be in a nostalgic mood today as she shared several pictures on her Instagram stories featuring old pictures of herself with her family. In the pictures she can be seen calling her brothers and father by their nicknames, giving insight in to the playful relationship the family shares.

The first picture shows a toddler Saba standing alongside 2 young boys, holding on to a stick. The trio are standing in a hilly region with a mountainscape behind. Little Saba is dressed in baggy jeans, a red and white striped shirt with a baby pink sweater and matching bows in her braided hair. She captioned this picture, "Bros".



The next photo is a black and white one, which shows a younger Saba sitting on her father's lap along with her elder brother Samar. Saba is dressed in a summery white dress as she cheekily looks away from the camera. Saba's father, PM Singh Grewal was a professor. Saba and her brother are of Punjabi-Kashmiri descent as their Punjabi father married their Kashmiri mother. She captions this image, "Papa bear Samar bee mini me", revealing that she lovingly calls elder brother Samar, 'Samar bee'.



The next picture shows a younger Saba and Samar nestled with their grandmother. Saba captions this picture, "Dadiji" with a series of heart emojis. While Saba's grandmother is dressed in a simple yellow salwar suit, little Saba is wearing a casual red summer dress.



With the next image, Saba reveals yet another nickname she has for brother Samar. She captions this photo, "Samarwise and twiddledumb", indicating that she considers her brother to be the wiser one among the two. The picture shows Saba and Samar sitting on some stone steps, dressed in winter clothing. While Samar looks pensive, Saba is beaming at the camera.



Saba's last throwback image for this nostalgia trip was captioned "Teefs!!" by her. This is a solo image of a younger Saba dressed in a checkered dress paired with socks, with her hair tied into several ponytails.

Saba Azad was last seen in Rocket Boys last year, playing the role of Parvaz Irani. She was involved in the title track for Shahid Kapoor-starrer web series Farzi. Saba has also recently been in the news for her relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan.