Hrithik Roshan's Latest Post Reminds Fans Of 'Captain America'; Here's Why

Hrithik Roshan’s latest Instagram post got fans thinking about a fan-favourite superhero, Captain America. On Saturday, the actor headed to his social media account to share a black and white picture of himself. The War actor posted a slide show of two images in which he can be seen flaunting a beard, which is what reminded fans of Captain America.

The Krrish actor took to his Instagram account, on Saturday, to post a black and which picture of himself with a beard. The picture received loads of love for the actor's uncanny resemblance to the American superhero. Surprisingly, a fan was reminded of Captain America on seeing the picture of the actor. The actor captioned the picture, “Look away look number 21 Look away look number 22 In your face #practicemakesperfect”

Fans headed to the actor’s comments section and flooded it with heaps of love and appreciation. A few fans called him charming, while others added emoticons of raised hands, fire and hearts. One user wrote, “Greek God,” in the comments of the latest post, while another wrote, “Captain America look.”

The actor also got his fans to go gaga over him in a picture he recently uploaded. Showing off his biceps, the actor introduced his followers to his ‘Bollywood biceps.’ The picture saw the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actor flexing his muscles in a black and white picture, he wrote, “Bolo Bollywood bicep ki jai.”

The actor recently took to the social media platform to wish his father, Rakesh Roshan a happy birthday. The actor penned down a heartwarming note for his father on the occasion. He wrote, “The best part about being his son is he still inspires me to believe in the impossible potential inside myself.” Hrithik Roshan also wrote that he wishes to be as ‘strong and young’ as his father

Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Fighter. The film is slated to be India’s first aerial action franchise. It will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, who is also known for directing War, which broke several records.

