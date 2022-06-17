Hrithik Roshan's Maternal Grandmother Padma Rani Passes Away At 91, Rakesh Confirms

It is a tough time for Hrithik Roshan and his family after the actor's maternal grandmother passed away on June 16 in Mumbai. Hrithik's grandmother, Padma Rani Omprakash passed away reportedly due to an age-related illness. The news of the tragic demise of the 91-tear-old was confirmed by legendary actor-filmmaker, Rakesh Roshan.

Rakesh Roshan confirmed the news of the demise to Hindustan times while mourning the huge loss. While reacting to the news, he said, "Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti." According to reports by the leading daily, Padma was living with the Roshan family for the last two years and suffered from age-related ailments.

She was the wife of filmmaker J Om Prakash, who was the father of Hrithik’s mother Pinky Roshan. Both Hrithik and his mother Pinky were often seen sharing pictures with Padma Rani on social media on various festive occasions and family get-togethers. Last year, on the joyous occasion of Diwali, the Dhoom 2 star had shared a bunch of family pictures from the intimate celebrations at home, where one of the images showed him posing with his grandmother.

A doting daughter, Pinky who is also quite active on social media, had earlier shared a few pictures from Mother's Day celebrations at the hospital. In the pictures, Pinky's mother, who seems very weak and on a hospital bed, is seen cutting a cake while blessing her daughter on the special day. The mother-daughter heart-melting moment left her fans emotional and teary-eyed.

On the other hand, Hrithik's grandfather, late J Omprakash was a noted filmmaker who had made his debut in Bollywood with Rajesh Khanna’s Aap Ki Kasam in 1974. He was popularly known for his work in films like Apna Bana Lo (1982), Apnapan (1977), Aasha (1980), and many more. He breathed his last in August 2019 at the age of 93.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan recently wrapped up filming for his upcoming venture Vikram Vedha and he is gearing up to wow the audience in a gangster avatar in the action flick. He will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, who is roped in to play the second protagonist in the film. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022. Apart from this, the versatile actor also has the action thriller Fighter in his kitty.

IMAGE: Instagram/PinkieRoshan/HrithikRoshan