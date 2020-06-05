Hrithik Roshan's Mega Box Office Clashes That Can't Be Forgotten: Kaabil Vs Raees & More

Box office clashes always create tons of excitement for moviegoers. However, the trade market frets every time two movies clash at the box office. Generally, it has been noticed that actors and producers avoid box office clashes to be on the safe side.

But given the packed calendar every year, few movie clashes become inevitable. Over the years, fans have witnessed many big-budgeted movies collide with each other. Here’s taking a look at Hrithik Roshan’s box office clashed that Bollywood will always remember.

Kaabil Vs Raees

Kaabil and Raees were termed as one of the biggest box office battles of 2017. Hrithik Roshan starrer Kaabil performed well at the box office. The plot of the movie follows the life of a blind voiceover artist who seeks revenge for the brutal murder of his wife. Raees, on the other hand, was a highly anticipated movie but reportedly it underperformed at the box office.

The plot of Raees follows the life of a man who sets out to improve his community as a promising leader he later finds himself in a political trap. In an interview with a news portal, Hrithik Roshan opened about box office clashes. According to the actor, big-budgeted movie clashes are not good for the film industry. It becomes difficult for audiences to watch both the movies and the feedback becomes uncertain, said Hrithik Roshan.

Bang Bang Vs Haider

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Bang Bang was the official remake of the 2010 Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz’s Knight and Day. On the other hand, Haider was a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and an adaptation of Basharat Peer’s memoir Curfewed Night. As of content, both the movies were completely different from each other while Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang was an action-comedy movie. Shahid Kapoor’s Haidar revolved around crime and terrorism.

Both the movies were theatrically released on October 2, 2014. Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike. The movie was praised for its action sequences but was highly criticised for its story and screenplay. Haidar, on the other hand, was highly acclaimed by critics and fans alike. Shahid Kapoor’s performance and acting prowess in the movie was highly praised by fans.

Mission Kashmir Vs Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein was a musical romantic drama while Mission Kashmir is an action thriller film. Released on the same day, both the movies were much-appreciated by fans and critics alike. Multi-starrer Mohabbatein revolves around the battle of love and fear between two stubborn men and both of them have opposing beliefs.

Hrithik Roshan’s Mission Kashmir essays story of a sole survivor of a family whose family had been massacred by a police officer. Things turn upside down when he finds out that the police officer who has killed his family is none other than his stepfather who adopted him. Mohabbetein was a major commercial success at the box office while Hrithik Roshan’s Mission Kashmir was acclaimed for its gripping story and interesting plot.

