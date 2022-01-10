Actor Hrithik Roshan, who has often been candid about his emotions and fear, had earlier advocated about battling one's fear and overcoming them. On his 48th birthday, let us look back at the motivational poem that was penned by the actor in 2020, where he asked everyone to not be afraid of their fears, and meet them head-on, even if they try to pull you down.

Through the Goosebumps-inducing poem, the Dhoom 2 actor even spoke volumes about his struggling days in the entertainment industry while alluding to his ‘six fingers’ and how people often mocked him for it. But he didn’t let it get to him. The inspiring poem urged children to be fearless and asked them to not let fear take over their pursuit of success.

Hrithik Roshan's awe-inspiring poem to overcome fear is the perfect Monday motivation

The one-and-a-half-minute video is sure to leave all his fans and others heart touched and motivated. Currently, with all the uncertainties around and the world grappling to overcome the problem of COVID-19, Hrithik’s compelling argument against one’s fears is probably the right kind of motivation all need to turn their weaknesses into strengths and chase their dreams.

One of the excerpts from the video read, “Dar se mat dar kuchh alag kar, Dar ka samanaa kar, aage badh, kuchh alag kar, Zindgi ke har mod pe tujhe dard satayega, Usi dard ka fayeda bina chuke yeh dar uthayega, Aur tujhse kahega ki tu aage kuch nahi kar payega,”

With an intense and inspiring soundtrack in the background, Hrithik’s motivational voice will definitely urge all to overcome their fears and learn to hold back tight. Towards the end, the actor concluded the poem on a positive note that read, “Darr ka khel nidarr..huu.. ho ke khel, Darr se mat dar mat dar … dar se mat dar ,Aage bud, bhula de dar , kuch alag kar!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor surprised fans with his first look from the upcoming film Vikram Vedha where he will be seen playing the role of Vedha. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

IMAGE: Instagram/hrithikroshan