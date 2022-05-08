8th May 2022 marks the special occasion of Mother's Day and B-town celebrities marked the special day by dedicating special posts to their mothers. Now, Hrithik Roshan has shared some glimpses of her mother, Pinkie Roshan, teaching him some yoga moves and the War actor is 'ecstatic about' it. The mother-son duo even went to watch a movie at Juhu PVR on Mother’s Day but Hrithik revealed that she didn't like it.

Hrithik Roshan's mom Pinkie Roshan teaches him yoga

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik Roshan dropped some adorable pictures featuring him and his mother, Pinkie Roshan, doing some yoga poses. The duo could be seen lying on mats as they do yoga. In the first picture, Hrithik is seen smiling as his mother rests beside him, while in the second pic, the Bang Bang actor and his mother are seen doing some intense yoga moves. The third pic sees the actor with a big smile as his mother lays while doing yoga. The fourth and fifth pic features them posing for an adorable selfie. Have a look:

The 48-year-old actor captioned his picture, "Sharing some mama moments with you all on Mother’s Day I took her for a movie she didn’t like much. And she taught me some yoga moves I am ecstatic about! Damn mama actually knows a lot of good stuff about strength! Happy Mother’s Day everyone Love you, mama, @pinkieroshan."

On Mother's Day, Pinkie Roshan wishes her mother

Pinkie Roshan too took to her Instagram handle and uploaded some pictures with her mother. Pinkie is seen celebrating Mother's Day as she brings cake for her mother in the hospital as the latter seems to be ill. The second pic features Pinkie feeding her mother with a cake, while in the third pic, her mother is giving her blessings as the former put her right hand on Pinkie's head. She wrote in the caption, "Mothers are special love you mom." Have a look:

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in War, alongside Tiger Shroff, will be next starring in a high-octane action flick co-starring Deepika Padukone, which is titled Fighter. The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand. Other than that, he will also be seen in Vikram Vedha. The upcoming project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name which also stars Saif Ali Khan.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan