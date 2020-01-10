Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Feels 'inspired' By Her Son, See Her Emotional Insta Post

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Hrithik’s brain surgery. Pinkie Roshan made this emotional post today as Hrithik is celebrating his 46th birthday. Read on to know more details about this story.

Hrithik Roshan’s mother makes an emotional Insta post

War actor Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 46th birthday. Apart from celebrating his birthday, Hrithik Roshan is also celebrating the success of his recently released film War. Hrithik’s fans and close friends and family are all pouring in their birthday wishes and blessings on social media.

But his mother Pinkie Roshan got quite emotional on this occasion as she took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from Hrithik’s brain surgery. These never-before-seen pictures were accompanied by a long and emotional caption written by Pinkie Roshan.

Also read | Hrithik Roshan Reflects On His 20 Years Since His Bollywood Debut

Pinkie Roshan stated that she is sharing these never-before-seen images of Hrithik Roshan’s brain surgery with a heavy heart. She said that her heart is not heavy because of regret, sadness, or concern but heavy with the immense love and gratitude she feels for being Hrithik Roshan’s mother.

In her Instagram caption, the mother recalled her situation during Hrithik’s surgery. She said that she was almost fainting, her blood pressure was high and she was feeling extremely overwhelmed.

While describing Hrithik Roshan’s photos, Pinkie said that he looked helpless like a newborn baby, but he had no fear, worry or stress in his eyes. She added that she found his strength empowering.

Also read | Tiger Shroff Calls Hrithik Roshan A 'superhero' Referring To His Brain Surgery

Pinkie Roshan then revealed a small incident that took place as her son Hrithik Roshan was on the operation table. She said that the moment he saw the sadness in her eyes, he winked at her and made her smile.

She added that this small gesture by Hrithik made her feel reassured, energised, inspired, and confident about a positive outcome. Check out Hrithik Roshan’s photos that his mother Pinkie Roshan shared on Instagram.

Also read | 'Hrithik Roshan Has Not Aged In 18 Years,' Say Fans After Seeing Throwback Pic On Twitter

Also read | Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Posted The Sweetest Birthday Message For 'Duggu'; See Pic

Image Courtesy: Pinkie Roshan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.