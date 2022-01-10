On the occasion of the prominent Bollywood actor, Hrithik Roshan's birthday, his mother, Pinkie Roshan wished him a sweet birthday wish along with posting an unseen picture of them together. As the actor's mother wished him a happy birthday through social media, many of his fans took to the post and dropped in hearty wishes for him in the comments.

Hrithik Roshan began his career as an actor from the movie, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and went on to appear in many iconic movies in his journey to becoming one of the prolific actors of the industry. The actor was last seen in the movie War and currently gearing up for the release of his films Vikram Vedha and Fighter that are slated to hit the screens in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Hrithik Roshan's mother wishes son 'Duggu' on his birthday

Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a memorable photo of her with her son in which they can be seen in their party mood as they wore a mask for their masquerade party. In the caption, she wrote a heartwarming birthday note for him and stated how he was born to give life to others and how he lived to see people live better. Adding to it, he also hoped that his hands would never take and only give and his eyes could bring out emotions in everyone. She further stated how his son was an institution in himself and inspired millions of people. She ended her post by expressing how much she loved him.

The caption read, "The moon the son the mother and her son happy birthday Duggu you were born to give life to others you live to see people live better your hands never take only give your eyes can bring out emotions in everyone your heart is so pure that lead people to follow the path of truth your speech problem was a challenge to overcome YOU are an institution in yourself you inspire millions and millions love you right back stay blessed always is my earnest prayer to the Universe happy birthday. A star was born 10-1-74." (sic)

Numerous fans took to Pinkie Rishan's latest Instagram post and dropped sweet and heartfelt birthday wishes for Hrithik Roshan in the comments section. Some of the fans also addressed Pinkie Roshan and thanked him for bringing a gem like Hrithik Roshan into this world while others added hearts and heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the actor. Take a look at some of the fans' reactions to Pinkie Roshan's Instagram post on Hrithik Roshan's birthday.

Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan