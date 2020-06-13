Pinkie Roshan Reveals Hrithik Roshan Was Obsessed With Birthday Cake's Shape As A Child

Hrithik Roshan's mother took to her official social media handle and posted a throwback photo. In the photo, fans of the actor can see a 6-year-old old Hrithik Roshan. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Hrithik's mom shares throwback pic; reveals his obsession with birthday cake's shape

On June 12, 2020, Pinkie Roshan took to her official Instagram handle and posted a throwback photo from the time when her son Hrithik Roshan had just turned six years old.

In the photo, fans can see that Pinkie Roshan is cutting the birthday cake as a young Hrithik Roshan stares at the cake. In the caption, Roshan's mother talks about his obsession with the shape of the cake that was brought for his birthday.

She stated that when the Koi Mil Gaya actor was a child, he would always be curious about the shape of the birthday cakes he received. She captioned the post saying, "#happybirthdaycake #he was always curious to see the shape of his birthday cake#love you." Here is the post by Roshan's mother.

In this post, several fans commented with hearts and praises. Even Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle and commented on the photo. In his comment, he talked about how he would always get a unique shaped cake for his birthdays. The War actor wrote, "Hahaha it usually was a disco dancer or a superhero or a house if I remember." Hrithik Roshan was born on January 10, 1974, and is 46 years old now.

ALSO READ | JK Simmons Reveals He Wants To Play Father To Every 'Chris' In Hollywood



Pinkie Roshan, just like the other members of the Roshan family, is a fitness enthusiast and is always seen indulging in workouts when she is not spending time with her family and friends. Mrs Roshan also has an interest in food which is evident from her social media handle. She is always seen posting photos and videos about the dishes she makes. But the actor is mostly seen posting about her work out routines.

ALSO READ | Rashmi Desai, Dipika Chikhlia & Others Express Shock Over Kerala Elephant Incident



On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the film War, which was released in 2019. Fans were seen flooding the movie theatres and it went on to become a massive box office hit last year. He was also seen in the film Super 30, which was also a box-office hit.

ALSO READ | Mohena Kumari Tests Positive For COVID-19, Ex-BFF Rishi Dev Shows Concern

ALSO READ | Brad Pitt Likes Being Funny At Award Functions & His Acceptance Speeches Are A Proof



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.