Hrithik & Aishwarya's 'Dhoom 2' Or 'Jodhaa Akbar', Which Movie Did Audience Love More?

Many Bollywood actors have gone on to make some of the most iconic pairings. One of these is Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai. The duo has worked in three films together namely, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar and Guzarish. While there seems to be no doubt that the actors share amazing chemistry on screen, the audience loved them most in Dhoom 2 and Jodhaa Akbar. Here's a look at which movie of Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai among the two, audience loved the most.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Dhoom 2

The 2006-release, Dhoom 2 was Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's first movie together. It was the second movie in the Dhoom franchise and also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Uday Chopra and Bipasha Basu. While Hrithik played the role of a wanted international criminal, Aishwarya played the role of another thief who works as an informant for the police.

The plot of Dhoom 2 revolves around Hrithik Roshan's character who is a wanted international thief. He steals valuable artefacts from all over the world and is finally going to make his move in India. He teams up with another thief, played by Aishwarya Rai, for the job. However, he does not trust her and rightly so because she works as an informant for the police. But later they fall in love with each other and escape from the police.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya's chemistry in Dhoom 2 was something to watch out for as they sizzled in the dance numbers, Dhoom Again and Dil Laga Na. Out of 10 stars, the movie is rated at six and a half stars on IMDb website. The movie had a record-breaking opening on its first day according to Box Office India. It minted ₹150 crores in total approximately.

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in Jodhaa Akbar

The 2008-release, Jodhaa Akbar is the second movie where Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai were paired alongside each other. The movie also cast Sonu Sood in an important role. The movie is based on Mughal emperor Akbar's relationship with his Hindu wife, Jodhaa Bai.

In Jodhaa Akbar, Hrithik Roshan played the role of emperor Akbar while Aishwarya Rai essayed the role of the Rajputana princess Jodhaa Bai. The movie showed how Akbar, in trying to extend his kingdom's territory, found himself with a marriage proposal from a Rajputana king for his daughter's hand-in-marriage. While both Akbar and Jodhaa are initially hesitant and awkward towards each other, their religion being one of the barriers, they soon get used to each other's presence ultimately falling in love.

If Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's pairing in Dhoom 2 was welcomed by the audience, they seemed to have loved it even more in Jodhaa Akbar. The movie received 7.6 stars on IMDb which is more than that of Dhoom 2. The movie also made ₹112 crores at the box office according to Box Office India.

