Hrithik Roshan has been winning hearts on the internet with his and Farhan Akhtar's performance on Senorita at the latter's wedding. Soon after his friend/colleague's wedding, the Bang Bang star was seen spending some quality time with his entire family on Sunday, February 20. His uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a happy family picture on Instagram featuring Hrithik Roshan and his kids. However, it was Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad, who caught viewers' attention.

Taking to Instagram, music director Rajesh Roshan shared a family picture. In the photo, Hrithik Roshan could be seen donning a comfy white outfit as he smiled while wrapping his hand around his cousin Kanchan Roshan. Hrithik's sons Hridaan and Hrehaan also posed for the family picture. In the photo, Saba Azad was also seen sitting behind Rajesh Roshan as she smiled at the camera. She wore a white tank top on green bottoms and left her hair open. The photo's caption read, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik Roshan also reacted to the photo and wrote, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." Saba Azad further reacted to the picture claiming she had a great Sunday with the Roshans. In the comment, the Rocket Boys actor wrote, "Bestest Sunday," with a smiling emoji. The family came together for a Sunday lunch and enjoyed South Indian meal.

While Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are yet to make their relationship official, they are seemingly very close. Seeing the picture, Saba Azad also seems to be sharing a close bond with the Roshan family. Previously, she was also given a shout-out from Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

Saba Azad gets a shoutout from Sussanne Khan

Earlier this month, Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Saba Azad from a musical event. The picture saw Saba Azad standing before a mic with her musical partner and former boyfriend Imaad Shah. Sharing the picture, Sussanne Khan wrote, "What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabaazad @madboymink." Saba Azad reshared the story and reacted to Sussanne Khan's compliment. She wrote, "Thanks to my Suzie so so happy you were there last night @suzkr." Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad fuelled relationship rumour earlier this year after they were spotted while leaving a restaurant in Mumbai. The two walked out of the restaurant hand in hand.

Image: Instagram/@rajeshroshan24