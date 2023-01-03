Hrithik Roshan's Swoonworthy Post Catches Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's Attention

Hrithik Roshan started the New Year by giving people some major fitness goals. The Bollywood star dropped some hot pictures of his sculpted body. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Super 30' star posted three swoon-worthy photos in an all-black gym outfit. He wrote in the caption, 'Alright. Let’s go. #2023’

The pictures showed the 49-year-old actor posing for the camera by pulling up his T-shirt and flaunting chiselled abs. Hrithik, who’s also known as ‘the Greek God of Bollywood’, had a serious expression on his face as he showed off his sculpted body with 12-pack abs.

See Hrithik’s viral post below:

Hrithik’s post has garnered over 3.5 million likes. While Instagram users couldn’t stop gushing over his gym pics, celebs also took to the comment section and complimented Hrithik on his super-fit body.

Actor Anil Kapoor wrote, “Here comes the real fighter”, referring to their upcoming film.

Varun Dhawan commented, "Okay then," along with a hands-down emoji.

While Kunal Kapoor dropped some fire emojis in his comment, Karan Wahi wrote, "Oki Then…" along with some heart-eye emojis.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be reuniting with his 'War' director Siddharth Anand for 'Fighter', sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time. The much-anticipated film will release on January 25, 2024.

