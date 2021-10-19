Hrithik Roshan's Wishes Kunal Kapoor On Birthday; Has Hilarious Advice For His Shorts

Best known for his roles in Super 30, Koi... Mil Gaya, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and many more, Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has an active social media presence. The actor recently took to his Instagram account to share a story to wish Kunal Kapoor, actor and Hrithik Roshan's friend a happy birthday. In the picture he posted of the duo, Kapoor wore a pair of polka-dotted shorts and here's what Hrithik had to say about them.

Hrithik Roshan's hilarious comment on Kunal Kapoor's shorts

On the occasion of Kunal Kapoor's birthday, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of the duo on his social media account. In the picture, the two can be seen on what appears to be a hill. Kapoor donned a pair of golden shorts, which had black polka dots, and Hrithik did not seem to be a fan of them. However, before he poked fun at his friend, he wished him a happy birthday and wished him happiness. However, he ended his birthday wish by writing, "Yeh shorts phek do", meaning, "throw away these shorts".

See Hrithik Roshan's quirky birthday wish for Kunal Kapoor here

Hrithik Roshan recently headed to social media to show his fans and followers the 80s twist he gave his workout session. The Koi Mil Gaya actor uploaded several videos in which he could be seen dancing in the gym to popular Bollywood songs from the 80s. In the first video from the collection, the actor can be seen grooving in the gym and later looks into the camera and says, "Navratri hai re (The festival of Navratri is on)". In the caption of the post, he wrote, "When Bollywood hero suddenly hears 80’s music in the gym."

The War actor is currently working on the sets of Vikram Vedha. Apart from this, he will also be seen in Fighter, one of the most anticipated Hrithik Roshan movies. The film will mark his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone. The film will be helmed by Siddharth Anand and will be India's first aerial action film. The film is reportedly still in the pre-production stage. The director had earlier mentioned that he hoped to set a benchmark in India in the action genre with the film.

(Image: Instagram/@hrithikroshan, @kunalkapoor)