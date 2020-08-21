Hrithik-Tiger, Madhuri-Saroj Khan & Other Bollywood 'Guru-Chela' Jodis

Young Bollywood celebrities often follow another legendary celeb for their acting, dancing or other amazing qualities. Bollywood actors often form a mutual admiration club, with many youngsters looking up to senior iconic celebs like Salman Khan, Saroj Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Govinda among others. A few Guru and Chela of Bollywood have also worked together in films, while some have admired them from afar. So, here are some of the popular Guru-Chela’s of Bollywood who have inspired the audience with their skills-

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff worked together in the Bollywood film War and can be counted among one of the best Guru-Chela Jodi’s together on screen. The dancing stars, Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff were in the lead role in the film that was directed by Siddharth Anand. Tiger Shroff admires Hrithik Roshan. This was proved when he sent out this tweet, “Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger”. To which Hrithik Roshan replied, “A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesn't teach his student. @iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger”.

Sir @iHrithik. You are my Guru. But you should know when the game changes. #HrithikVsTiger — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) September 27, 2017

A Guru will always have that one trick, he doesnt teach his student. @iTIGERSHROFF #HrithikVsTiger — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) September 27, 2017

So, the interesting thing about their tweets is how Tiger Shroff called Hrithik Roshan his guru. During the promotion of the film, the young Shroff expressed her admire for Roshan many times. The latter too showered praises on the youngster.

Govinda and Varun Dhawan

Govinda has inspired a lot of actors like Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan among others with his joyful dancing and perfect comic timing. When Varun Dhawan was asked in an interview with Bollywood Town, that very often people are comparing him with Govinda, and what does he want to say about that, Varun Dhawan replied that as an actor he is a very big fan of Govinda. He is a huge admirer of everyone who has paved the way for him. Varun Dhawan admitted that Govinda inspires him to be a hero onscreen. Varun further added that he does think that every creative person does get inspired by someone and Govinda is a great person to get inspired by.

Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit was a big fan and admirer of the late choreographer Saroj Khan. The popular Guru-Chela Jodi of Bollywood, Saroj and Madhuri Dixit have worked in numerous films and songs, which were super hit. Songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Hum Ko Aaj Kal Hai, Mar Daala, among others are some of their most notable collaborations. When the leading Indian dance choreographer of Hindi cinema, Saroj Khan died on 3rd July 2020, Madhuri Dixit was devastated by the loss, and tweeted -

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

