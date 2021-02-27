Hrithik's Fake Emails Case Update To Shahid's Next Film: Catch Up On Bollywood News

Several events took place today in the entertainment industry. From Hrithik Roshan records statement with the Crime Branch over the case of fake emails to Shahid Kapoor to essay the character of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next film, many events made headlines on February 25, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Hrithik Roshan records his statement to the police

The actor recorded his statement to the police in connection to the 2016 case. He filed a complaint the somebody is using a fake email ID to send messages to Kangana Ranaut. Hrithik has denied having involved in a relationship with her. Kangana also recently him her 'silly ex' on Twitter.

Maharashtra: Actor Hrithik Roshan arrives at the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner. He has been summoned by Mumbai Police Crime Branch unit to record his statement in connection with 2016 complaint in fake email ID case. pic.twitter.com/T8qi4t1eMh — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2021

Shahid Kapor to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his next

Shahid's next film will be produced by Ashwin Varde. The duo has worked together for Kabir Singh. The movie is said to be about the life and triumphs of Shivaji. If Kapoor agrees to be a part of this, it will be his second period-drama are Padmavat.

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas

Kangana took to Twitter to inform her fans and followers that Tejas will go on floors in March. She also added that this her birthday month and is very excited about the project. She will essay the character of an Indian Air Force pilot in the film.

Beginning of a new journey... look test with team #Tejas going on floor this spring my birthday month 🌸⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ ⁦@RonnieScrewvala⁩ ⁦@RSVPMovies⁩ pic.twitter.com/xMYdshFNlx — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 27, 2021

Lady Gaga's dogs recovered unharmed

On February 26, 2021, Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs were recovered alive and unharmed. Los Angles Police Department commanding officer Jonathan Tippett said that an unidentified woman brought the singer's dogs at 6 pm at the Olympic Community Police Station near downtown Los Angeles. Thew dogwalker who was shot is expected to make full recovery.

Violent Street Robbery



On Feb 24 at approx 9:40pm the victim was walking 3 French bulldogs in the area of Sierra Bonita & Sunset. The suspects approached the victim in a white Nissan Altima.



Two suspects exited the vehicle & demanded the victim turn over the dogs at gunpoint. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) February 26, 2021

Arjun Kapoor's Sardar Ka Grandson to release on Netflix

Arjun Kapoor's much-awaited film Sardar Ka Grandson is set to release on Netflix. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Arjun took to his Instagram to share some still from the movie.

Pooja Bhatt tweets Raigad police station

Pooja Bhatt tweeted to the Raigad Police about how the people residing there were flouting COVID-19 guidelines. She also mentioned in the tweet that she has sent them photographic evidence of the same as well. She also tagged the Chief Minister’s Office handle.

Respected @RaigadPolice have sent you photographic evidence via DM of live events happening every weekend with over 50-100 people in attendance (with no masks) as advertised on the said resort’s social media. This falls under purview of Khalapur police station. @CMOMaharashtra 🙏 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 27, 2021

Image courtesy- @hrithikroshan and @shahidkapoor Instagram

