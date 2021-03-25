'Hug You Soon': Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Pens Note On 'mother’s Love' On Sunita Kapoor's B'day

On March 25, 2021, Bollywood diva, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram handle and dropped a series of throwback pictures featuring herself, her mother, Sunita Kapoor, father, Anil Kapoor and sister, Rhea Kapoor. Sharing the pictures, Sonam wished her mother a ‘happy birthday’ and stated that she misses her. Several pictures come from the family photoshoot they did together, while one is a throwback picture from the childhood days. They looked elegant as they wore lehenga and Anarkali dresses.

Sonam dropped several snippets with mother, in which they can be seen flashing bright smiles. One of the pictures showed Sunita posing with Anil Kapoor, while one snap had the mother-daughters trio posing for the camera with their faded smiles. As for the caption, Sonam penned a sweet note. She wrote, “’Mother’ is such a simple word, But to me there’s meaning seldom heard. For everything I am today, My mother’s love showed me the way”. KARL FUCHS. Love you mama, I hope I see you and hug you soon… I miss you and love you lots. @kapoor.sunita. Happy happy birthday!” with a string of emoticons.

As soon as the pictures were up on the internet, many of her fans rushed to drop their wishes and positive comments. Nimish Shift, Anaita Shroff, Karishma Chavan, Ujjwala Raut, Samyukta Nair and several other celebrities too dropped their wishes in the comments section. Sunita Kapoor replied to the post, “Love you so much beta, miss you so much” with several hugging face emoticons. A fan commented, “She’s so beautiful” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “Sweet Mom”. A netizen commented, “Mother always loves her children” with a red heart. Another one wrote, “Happy Birthday to your dear mother”.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja dropped a video of her Vanity Vignettes Episode four. In the video, she can be seen sharing the essentials she uses before leaving her house. She is seen getting candid about her beauty routine she swears by when she is attending an event or taking a trip to her favourite bookstore. She can also be seen sporting a beige coloured sweatshirt and wearing subtle makeup. She kept her long wavy hair open and accessorised herself with small bangled earrings.

