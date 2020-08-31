Huge Twist: Dipesh Was Texting On Sushant Deal AFTER Alleged ‘panic’ At SSR's Locked Door

In a super-exclusive newsbreak even as CBI investigates the inconsistencies in the statements by Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant, all of whom were present on the day when Sushant was found dead on June 14, Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed two WhatsApp chats from June 9 and June 14 that have raised more questions on the events of 14tht June. These chats demolish the 'suicide theory' floated since day one.

The chats accessed by Republic Media Network reveal that Dipesh was texting on Sushant's deal even after the alleged ‘panic broke out’ that the actor wasn’t opening the door. This is contradictory to his own version of the story which raises more doubts over the timeline of events on the morning of June 14. Even his cook Neeraj has claimed that they were frantically knocking on Sushant’s last door at 10:30 am. Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant were last week taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned separately on the chain of events on June 13 and 14.

Text messages from June 9 & 14 accessed

An e-commerce giant had got in touch with Sushant's close friend because they were scouting for a brand endorsement deal and Sushant Singh Rajput was one of those they wanted talks with, chats show. This close friend of Sushant, on June 9, messaged him saying that the-commerce giant wanted to get in touch for a particular deal to which Sushant replied that Dipesh Sawant will take this deal forward. A clear indication that 4 days before his death, Sushant was keen on furthering his career and working on future deals.

On June 14, a message was sent by Dipesh Sawant at 10:51 am to Sushant's friend which said, "Hi Sir, SSR asked me to get in touch with you, regarding the (names E-commerce giant)". This casts a cloud on the version by Cook Neeraj who claimed they were frantically knocking on Sushant’s last door at 10:30 am. There have been various versions of what happened on the morning of June 14. The exact time of Sushant's death has not been identified as yet as the autopsy report does not mention the time and the Mumbai Police never spoke about it.

Sushant's friend replied at 2:48 by asking, "Bhai is safe no...Please reply Yes or No." The friend again messaged Dipesh at 3:34 pm saying, "Bhai we are outside, let me know if you need any help." The conversation raises yet more questions over why a person who was allegedly about to "commit suicide" was worried about an e-commerce deal.

Over the past few weeks, a number of people who were in their own way knowledgeable about different aspects related to Sushant Singh Rajput have soundly rubbished the idea that he would commit suicide. The reasons range from his overall outlook to life and forward-thinking approach to his 150-point list of aspirations to the projects he was working on at an individual level as well as the ventures he was a part in fields extraneous of the Bollywood industry. His former employees, contacts in places as far as Hollywood, and close friends have raised questions. Even among them, however, the most recent revelation is significant considering it involves people who are being questioned by CBI and came just before Sushant died.

Rhea grilled for over 9 hours; summoned again

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has reached CBI's DRDO guest house for day 4 of her interrogation, with her brother Showik. The accused was questioned by the officials three days in a row from Friday at the same location in Mumbai.

According to sources, the CBI questioned Rhea about her claims that Sushant suffered from 'mental illness.' She was also asked about her Europe trip in 2019 with Sushant, and about her claims that he had 'break down' at a hotel in Italy. The accused was asked about the doctor's visits, prescriptions and medicines that SSR allegedly had, and why she let him have drugs and other narcotics, if that was the case, when he was under medication, as the combination could have lethal consequences.

The same set of questions were repeated on day 2, but another set was asked on day 3, on Sunday. The CBI remained tightlipped on inconsistencies in her statements, sources said. Siddharth Pithani was also asked if he supplied drugs to Rhea or if anyone consumed drugs on June 13, the night before SSR passed away.

