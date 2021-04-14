Hugh Jackman Reminisces Old Wolverine Days After Finding THIS In His Kitchen Drawer; See

Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman was recently reminiscing his old superhero days in his latest social media post. Although he last portrayed the role of Logan back in the year 2017, it appears that the actor can find traces of his unique role anywhere around him. Hugh Jackman’s quirky tweet has left netizens to burst out in laughter. Here’s everything that you need to know.

Hugh Jackman’s tweet

In the post, the X-Men actor shared a picture of a kitchen fork that exactly looks like mini Wolverine claws. The fork brought back sweet memories of the star’s old shooting days and while sharing the photo, the actor accompanied it with a cool story. He quipped, “Picture this … you’re having a conversation over breakfast. You reach in the kitchen drawer. You’re looking for a fork … #logan #wolverine”. Check out the picture shared by the star below:

Picture this ... you’re having a conversation over breakfast. You reach in the kitchen drawer. You’re looking for a fork. #logan #wolverine pic.twitter.com/642u5lPubF — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 13, 2021

As soon as the funny post surfaced on the micro-blogging site, fans of Jackman expressed that even they want to own such a fork in their Kitchen. A user called it “A forkerine lol”, another said, “Technically need two wouldn’t you , if you’re going full Wolverine”. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

A forkerine lol — Curtis Sellers (@Nerdy_Curtis) April 13, 2021

Technically need two wouldn’t you , if you’re going full Wolverine — Neil J R (@NeilJonNUFC) April 13, 2021

Annnnd we get these where!?!? — Shane Cullis (@CullisShane) April 13, 2021

Want!! But real question is when do we get this! pic.twitter.com/fjdxa1Gahf — Rene Pineda (@RPineda65) April 13, 2021

This post just comes days after Jackman received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The X-Men actor took to his Instagram space to share a picture of himself from the vaccination centre. The 52-year-old star shared a warm smile under his face mask and gave a thumbs-up as the camera captured him. He wrote, "Wolverine’s healing ability can’t save me from Covid. But the vaccine can. Get it!". Take a look at the post here:

Hugh Jackman, who is known for his roles in the X-Men series, The Greatest Showman and The Prestige, will next star in the sci-fi thriller Reminiscence. The movie will make its debut in US theatres and HBO Max on September 3, 2021. Apart from him, the movie features Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Cliff Curtis in pivotal roles."You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in US theatres and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theatres starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures" Jackman previously tweeted.

You're going on a journey through memory. All you have to do is follow my voice. #Reminiscence, in U.S. theaters and streaming starting 9.3.21. (Internationally in theaters starting 8.25.21). @hbomax @wbpictures pic.twitter.com/OBwC3g3cM7 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) February 19, 2021

