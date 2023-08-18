Hukus Bukus: Arun Govil, Darsheel Safary To Lead The Tale Of Kashmiri Pandit Experience

Arun Govil, who was recently seen in OMG 2 alongside Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, will next be seen in Hukus Bukus. Directed by Vinay Bhardwaj and Saumitra Singh, the film will also stars Taare Zameen Par famed Darsheel Safary in the lead role. The makers announced the movie on social media on Friday.

The supporting cast of Hukus Bukus includes Mir Sarwar, Rituraj, and Gautam Vij.

The film is expected to release sometime later this year.

Hukus Bukus narrates the story of the Kashmiri Pandit experience

The plot of Hukus Bukus centers on a tale that is firmly based on the experience of Kashmiri Pandits and has resonance with current discussions about religious sites and historical preservation, particularly the Gyanvapi Mosque and the Ayodhya Temple.

(The first official poster of Hukus Bukus | Image: Instagram)

The Varanasi Gyanvapi Mosque and the Ayodhya Temple controversy serve as illustrative examples of the difficulties society has when handling historical and religious constructions. In order to preserve tradition, the movie's main character works to build a Krishna temple in his own homeland.

What is the origin of the title Hukus Bukus?

The title of the film takes inspiration from the moving Kashmiri lullaby Hukus Bukus, which translates to "Why are you killing us when the maker of both of us is the same God?". The lullaby questions the violence and separation that have tainted the very essence of unity while serving as a reminder of a shared origin, much like the storyline of the movie.

In a statement, Vinay Bhardwaj said, “I would say the hero of the film is Lord Krishna himself and his actions to support a devotee during his struggle for the community and winning against all odds with the grace of the god and Bhagvat Gita in the game of life and cricket is the essence."