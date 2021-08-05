Hum Aapke Hain Koun Clocks In 27 Years, Read Some Lesser-known Facts About The Film

Sooraj Barjatya's Hum Aapke Hain Koun has been popular for decades with its glitzy weddings and coy romance. The 1994 drama continues to remain Indian cinemagoers' favourite. Fans celebrate 27 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun today on August 5. Here is a trip down memory lane to the making of India's highest grosser of that time in Bollywood.

Celebrate 27 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun with a nostalgic trip to the making!

Sooraj Barjatya's helmed musical rom-com drama features Madhuri Dixit along with Mohnish Bahl, Renuka Shahane, Anupam Kher, Reema Lagoo, Alok Nath, Bindu. Ajit Vachani, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Dinesh Hingoo, Sahila Chadha, Dilip Joshi, Laxmikant Berde and Priya Arun can be seen in pivotal roles. It was released exactly 27 years ago on August 5, 1994, and was running in several theatres for nearly two-and-a-half years, while celebrating golden as well as a silver jubilee.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun is a reworked, "modern" version of Rajshri's 1982 movie Nadiya Ke Paar.

Sooraj Barjatya devoted over one year and nine months to pen the screenplay of the trendsetting film.

HAHK is the first Hindi film to gross over INR 1 billion.

Initially, Aamir Khan was asked to play the male lead, Prem in the film. However, he rejected it as he did not find the film appealing.

Before roping Madhuri Dixit in the film, Bartjatya was about to sign Nikki Aneja. According to IMDb, while scripting the film, Ishq fame Juhi Chawla asked Barjatya if she could do the film. However, he informed that the casting was done and Madhuri roped in.

Late painter M. F. Husain was reported to have seen the film 85 times.

Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who sang more than 10 songs in the film, had long retired from accepting awards. However, the public demand for the song titled Didi Tera Devar Deewana was such that she received the Filmfare Special Award that year.

The film's hit song Jute Lo Paise Do song set the trend of hiding the bridegroom's shoes at weddings in Nepal. There was no such tradition before that.

Madhuri Dixit's bright purple jaded satin saree with a backless khidki-blouse was reported to have cost Rs. 15 lakh (approximately US $ 20,238).

The musical parts in Joote Do Paise Lo are the instrumentals of the songs from Barjatya's 1989's Maine Pyaar Kiya, Kabootar Ja Ja and Aja Sham Hone Ayi.

Adjusted for inflation, HAHK is one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time, with collections up to 134 crores back in the mid-1990s.

The film is dubbed into Telugu as Premalayam.

Tarachand Barjatya, Barjayta's grandfather and the company founder, loved the song Dhiktana so much that the film was nearly given that title.

Didi Tera Devar Deewana was inspired by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song Saare Nabian.

