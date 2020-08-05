'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Completes 26 Years, Rajshri Shares Appreciation Posts

Sooraj Barjatya’s super hit family drama film Hum Aapke Hain Koun...!, completes 26 years today. To celebrate the film’s anniversary, Rajshri Productions, actors Renuka Shahane and Madhuri Dixit, who played onscreen sisters Pooja and Nisha, respectively, shared adorable posts on their Twitter handles. Keep reading to know more.

Rajshri shares appreciation tweets

A film known for its grandeur, depiction of love, family values, and togetherness. A film that continues to rule a million hearts completes 26 years today. 🤗

Thank you for loving 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' unconditionally. — Rajshri (@rajshri) August 5, 2020

The official handle of Rajshri tweeted, "A film known for its grandeur, depiction of love, family values, and togetherness. A film that continues to rule a million hearts completes 26 years today. Thank you for loving 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' unconditionally. (sic)." In the second tweet, sharing the poster of the film, Rajshri tweeted, ''And, we are assured that the love will continue to grow in leaps and bounds because 'Hum Aapke Hain” (sic).'' The production house further tagged the lead cast which includes actors like Madhuri Dixit, Renuka Shahane, Salman Khan, Anupam Kher and many more.

Many fans also took this opportunity to comment on the tweet and show their love for the film. Many fans commented how the movie "holds a special place" in everyone's hearts even today and how "emotionally attached" many are to this "gem of Indian cinema". Some fans also added gifs from the movie itself to praise it.

Renuka Shahane’s tweet on 26 years of HPHK

Renuka shared the tweet of Rajshri. She further wrote how she was forever grateful for this incredible film. She also tagged the production house and thanked the makers. Many of her fans also congratulated and thanked her for portraying an incredible role in the film.

Madhuri shares a throwback picture

Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝 pic.twitter.com/Rp07h3Pfiu — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) August 5, 2020

Madhuri Dixit, who played Nisha, shared an adorable picture of herself with Salman Khan from the film. The actor wrote, "Then & now! She can't believe it's been 26 years of Hum Aapke Hai Koun. She also used #26YearsOfHAHK. In her note, she also appreciated the fun memories and hard work that went into creating the film. Later, she even thanked everyone for watching and enjoying the film even today.

About the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Along with Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane, Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! also featured Salman Khan and Mohnish Bahl, who played on-screen brothers. The family drama film was Sooraj Barjatya's second film as a director after 1989's Maine Pyar Kiya. Hum Aapke Hain Koun...! It was the highest-grossing film of the year 1994 and it also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

