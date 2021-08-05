'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' Turns 27: Did You Know Anupam Kher Shot A Scene With Face Paralysis?

Hum Aapke Hain Koun was released 27 years back in 1994 and contributed to a change in the Indian film industry, with new methods of distribution and a turn towards less violent stories. It was the first Indian film to gross over ₹1 billion, and was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the 1990s and also still one of the highest-earning Bollywood films ever. As the movie turns 27, let us take a look at the time Anupam Kher revealed that he suffered facial paralysis during the shoot of Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

When Anupam Kher revealed that he suffered from facial paralysis during Hum Aapke Hain Koun

In an interview with India TV, Anupam Kher revealed that Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita had pointed out that he wasn't blinking his left eye, after that the next morning while brushing his teeth the water from his mouth came out, that's when he decided to go to the hospital. Kher further said that his doctor asked him to stay at home for the next two months but he couldn't since he was just about to start shooting for Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Anupam said that cast members including Madhuri Dixit thought that he was joking but he explained the situation to them. He then went on to shoot the Antakshari scene and said that if viewers watch the scene closely they will notice that he did not have any close-up shots during that scene.

Anupam Kher in Shiv Shastri Balboa

Anupam Kher will next be seen in the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa. The movie will mark Kher's 519th film and will also feature Neena Gupta in the lead role. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared the first look of the movie and wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!." The movie will have elements of humour and drama and is about a story of an Indian family surviving overseas.

Image: Anupam Kher's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.