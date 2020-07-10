Watch A BTS Of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' As The Film Clocks 21 Yrs

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has clocked 21 years. This Sanjay Leela Bansali is considered as one of the classics in the Hindi cinema. The movie had released in 1999 and also cast Ajay Devgn as the other lead character.

The plot of the film revolves around Nandini who has to choose between Sameer, the man who taught her to fall in love and Vanraj, the man from whom she learnt how to abide and fulfil promises of love. Here are the behind the scenes from the movie and what the makers of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam have to say about the movie. Read ahead to know-

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam behind the scenes

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a huge fan of Meghani and he acknowledged it many interviews. He has often mentioned at media interactions that Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has been described as a loose adaptation of Maitreyi Devi's Bengali novel Na Hanyate. The theme of the movie is based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani's play Shetal ne Kathe.

In the video, Sanjay Leela Bansali can be seen saying that the makers of the movie have worked very hard on the music in the movie. He said that he feels that in today’s time, music is the first impression of the movie that reaches the audience. The music of the movie is by Ismail Darbar, and him along with the director travelled through Gujrat and heard a lot of Gujrati music to get the right string.

A major part of the movie is shot throughout in the Gujarat-Rajasthan border region. A segment of the movie is also shot in Budapest, Hungary, that was used to represent Italy. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was premiered in the Indian Panorama section at the 1999 International Film Festival of India. It was remade in Bengali as Neel Akasher Chandni in 2009, with Jeet in Salman Khan's character, Jisshu Sengupta in Ajay Devgn's character, and Koel Mallick in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's role.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam had received a leading 16 nominations at the 45th Filmfare Awards, including Best Actor for Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn. The movie won 7 awards, including Best Film, Best Director for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Best Male Playback for Udit Narayan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won the Best Actor award for her performance in the movie.

