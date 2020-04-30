Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam Completes 20 Years: 2 Decades Since Aishwarya-Salman Shared Screen

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered to be one of the biggest classics in Bollywood even today. The film starred Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. With the larger-than-life film sets, soulful music and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s touch of grandeur, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam has gone on to be regarded as one of the greatest romance movies of Bollywood. The film completes 20 years today. Read on to know more:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Wanted 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Ending To Be Different; Read More Facts

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completes 20 years

As the movie competes 20 years today, one could not help but notice how Aiswarya Rai and Salman Khan have not worked together ever since the movie. Their chemistry is the film was lauded by the audience. Salman Khan played the role of Sameer Rafilini who was the long-lost lover.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Best Scenes In 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

On the other hand, Aishwarya Rai played the role of Nandini who is forcefully married off Vanraj aka Ajay Devgn. However, Vanraj finds out about the love between Sameer and Nandini and helps her to track her down. Just when she was about to reunite with Sameer, Nandini realises her love for Vanraj.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam went on from hate to love. The chemistry and magic that they created on the silver screen were no doubt undeniable by fans. Aishwarya Rai even won several awards for her performance in the film. Even today, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered to be one of her finest performances by critics.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan Reunites With Sanjay Leela Bhansali 19 Years After 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

For those unversed, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were also dating each other at the time of the shooting of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The couple went on to date for a few years before parting ways in 2002. According to several reports, the couple ended the relationship on an extremely sour note.

Aishwarya Rai has reportedly stated that Salman Khan had abused her during their time together. That was one of the major reasons for their breakup. Aishwarya Rai later went on to marry Abhishek Bachchan and Salman Khan is rumoured to be dating Romanian actor Iulia Vantur. Fans of the couple have been wanting them to get back together on the silver screen for quite some time now.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Romantic Scenes In These Bollywood Movies Will Melt Your Heart

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.