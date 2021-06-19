'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Turns 22: Aishwarya Rai Shares BTS Pics, Pens Gratitude Note

Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam clocked 22 years of its release on June 18. Actress Aishwarya Rai who played the central role in the film took to Instagram and shared a bunch of throwback pictures from the sets while renumerating some old lost memories. She also penned a heartfelt note while expressing her sincere gratitude to fans and the director.

Aishwarya Rai celebrates 22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai shared two pictures featuring director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The director-actor duo was photographed in candid moments, having conversations between shots. Aishwarya also shared pictures of herself, posing solo for the camera. While captioning the pictures, the former Miss World wrote, “22 years of “HUM DIL DE CHUKE SANAM”💖I am reminded, by such an outpouring of love… but my dearest Sanjay… This one is evergreen… Forever… THANK YOU… and to ALL our audience world over… and my ever. LOVING family of well-wishers… THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR LOVE…ALWAYS. Much LOVE too.” Actress Priyanka Chopra was the first one to comment below the post and wrote, “Stunning!!! one of the best ever.”

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, based on Rashtriyashayar Jhaverchand Meghani’s play Shetal ne Kathe, was set in the deserts of Rajasthan with Aishwarya playing Nandini while Salman played her lover Sameer. However, Nandini is married off to Vanraj, played by Ajay Devgn. The newly married couple takes a journey to help Nandini reunite with Sameer. The Instagram page of Bhansali Productions also shared some unseen photos from the set featuring the three leading stars. The post read, “We experienced a gamut of emotions then and we’re experiencing a gamut of emotions now as we open our treasure chest. Celebrating 22 Years of living and loving Vanraj, Nandini & Sameer’s testimony of love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aishwarya recently voiced for Hollywood film Maleficient: Mistress of the Evil starring Angelina Jolie. She will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s film Ponniyin Selvan. The film's music is being composed by A. R. Rahman, with cinematography handled by Ravi Varman. Apart from Aishwarya, it also stars It stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayaram in prominent roles, while Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala appear in supporting roles.

IMAGE:AISHWARYARAIBACHCHAN_ARB/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.