'Hum Do Hamare Do' Makers Unveil New Upbeat Song 'Raula Pae Gayaa'; Watch

The comedy-drama movie Hum Do Hamare Do was released on Disney+ Hotstar on October 29. The makers of the Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Ratna Pathak Shah starrer have film have now released a new upbeat number Raula Pae Gayaa. The song has been crooned by the famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi and Sachin- Jigar. Hum Do Hamare Do is directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan and also stars, Aparshakti Khurana, Manu Rishi, and Prachi Shah in supporting roles.

Hum Do Hamare Do new song Raula Pae Gayaa out now

A new upbeat number from the movie Hum Do Hamare Do, Raula Pae Gayaa was dropped by makers on October 11. The sing is sung by Daler Mehndi and Sachin- Jigar and features Rajkummar Rao as he tries to convince Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah to become his fake parents. Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to announce the release of the song and wrote, "Aaj beeji ne jo madira chadhai, baraatiyaanch #RaulaPaeGayaa. Song out now."

More about 'Hum Do Hamare Do'

Dhruv Shikhar(Rajkummar Rao) is an orphan and has always dreamed of having a family and later becomes an entrepreneur and falls in love with Anya Mehra (Kriti Sanon) who wished to get married to someone who has a good family. Dhruv lies about having a good and along with his friends Shunty and Shaadiram, he attempts to find fake parents to make a perfect family for Anya. Purushottam Mishra (Paresh Rawal) and Dipti Kashyap (Ratna Pathak) who is Purushottam's first love agree to become Dhruv's fake parents after a lot of convincing. Chaos ensues as the trio tries to maintain their lies and try to become the perfect family for Anya.

Meanwhile, the movie has been receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics alike. Netizens took to the microblogging site Twitter and left their reviews for the movie. One user wrote, "#HumDoHamareDo is a nice blend of comedy, drama and emotions. The film is hilarious at moments which would have left you bursting into laughter in cinema halls. An out "Paresh-Rawal-Hungama", the same we saw a decade ago. Overall, a Good Family Entertainer. RATING - 6/10."

#HumDoHamareDo is a nice blend of comedy, drama and emotions. The film is hilarious at moments which would have left you bursted into laughters in cinema halls. An out an out "Paresh-Rawal-Hungama", the same we saw a decade ago. Overall, a Good Family Entertainer.

RATING - 6/10" pic.twitter.com/M2iHUC4ZDV — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) October 29, 2021

Enjoyed watching #HumDoHamareDo Well written story, screenplay and witty dialogues with superb performances. Complete family entertainer #HumDoHumareDo https://t.co/M2qypzMgKY — Sonup Sahadevan (@sonupii) October 29, 2021

(Image: Instagram/@kritisanon)