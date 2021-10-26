'Hum Do Hamare Do': Rajkummar Rao And Kriti Sanon-Starrer Song 'Vedha Sajjeya' Released

The wedding anthem from Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Hum Do Hamare Do titled Vedha Sajjeya has been released today. The celebratory track, crooned by Rekha Bhardwaj, Varun Jain and Sachin-Jigar takes the viewers inside the wedding ceremonies of Dhruv and Anya. The track begins with both families celebrating the union of the couple, and also gives a peek into Raj and Kriti's budding love story.

The track then pans to further festivities from their impending nuptials, ending with the duo stylishly arriving at their wedding on a two-wheeler. The foot-tapping beats and soulful lyrics make Vedha Sajjeya a great wedding track. The track comes days after another romantic number, Kamli, was released. It featured some sweet moments from the life of Sanon and Rao's characters while chronicling their love story.

Composed by music maestros Sachin - Jigar, makers unveiled the full track on Tuesday, October 26. The two and a half minute clip commences with an invitation to 'The Wedding Of Dhruv And Anya' and further charts all the various celebrations leading up to their wedding day. Only yesterday, Sanon took to her Instagram handle to unveil the 11-second teaser from the song and stated that it's bound to give the viewers "some shaadi feels".

As soon as the song came out, many fans took to their social media handles and dropped heart and fire emoticons, hailing the leading duo for their chemistry in the latest track. One user called it 'epic' while another commented on its 'awesome tunes'.

More about Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao starrer

The song comes days ahead of the film's release, which is set to witness a digital premiere on October 29, 2021, via Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya, among others. The film's recently released trailer showcases Raj falling head over heels for Sanon, who aspires to marry someone with a sweet family and a dog. He then draws the idea of adopting parents and finds Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. What follows is a barrage of confusion and fits of laughter.

The film will mark Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao's second collaboration after the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi. Bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan, the comedy-drama aims to highlight that family is much more than just blood relations.

(Image: @Kritisanon/Instagram)