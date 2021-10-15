‘Hum Do Hamare Do’: Upbeat Song ‘Bansuri’ Sees Kriti Sanon And Rajkummar Rao Break A Leg

The first foot-tapping number from the Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao starter, Hum Do Hamare Do released on Friday. The song is titled Bansuri and includes Punjabi lyrics and beats, that will surely force you to shake a leg on the dance floor. The duo's upcoming film will hit the screens digitally on October 29 via Disney+Hotstar.

First song of Hum Do Hamare Do out now

The makers of Hum Do Hamare Do released their first number, Bansuri. The song featured the two lead actors enjoying themselves as they grooved to some Punjabi beats. The song was composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Asees Kaur, Dev Negi, Ip Singh and Sachin-Jigar lent their voices to the all-new single. The lyrics of the song were written by Shellee. Kriti Sanon took to Twitter to share the news about the release of the song as she shared the YouTube video on the micro-blogging platform.

Listen to Bansuri here

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao recently took to social media to announce the release date of their upcoming film. To do so, they released a glimpse into their look in the film and announced that it would release on October 29 on Disney+Hotstar. Kriti also went the extra mile and give her fans a sneak-peak into the storyline of the upcoming project. The teaser also showed fans the actors that would take on roles in the film. Some of them included Ratna Pathak Shah, Paresh Rawal, Aparshakti Khurana, Prachee Shah Paandya and others, apart from Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao.

In the teaser shared on Instagram, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah appear to be taking on the role of Rajkummar's parents. Kriti shared the fun promo of the film and wrote, "Yeh Diwali... Familywaali! Presenting the teaser of #HumDoHamareDo Streaming soon on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex.” Fans quickly headed to the comments section of the post and expressed their excitement for the upcoming release of the film. Directed by Abhishek Jain, the film will revolve around a man, who adopts his parents, to marry the love of his life. The film aims to highlight that family is much more than just blood relations.

(Image: Instagram/@kritisanon)