'Hum Do Humare Do' Helmer Abhishek Jain Wishes His 'inspiration' Amitabh Bachchan On B'day

As Bollywood's legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan turns a year older, Hum Do Humare Do director Abhishek Jain took to his official Instagram handle and penned a sweet note wishing him a happy birthday. He revealed that the iconic actor's interview in 2002 had a 'huge impact' on him and thus, he decided to become a filmmaker. Calling him an inspiration, the Bey Yaar director also 'proudly' presented his first Hindi feature film, Hum Do Humare Do.

On Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, Abhishek Jain pens a sweet note

Abhishek Jain, whose CineMan productions won a National Award for the Gujarati film Wrong Side Raju, took to the photo-sharing site on Amitabh Bachchan's birthday wrote, "In 2002 when Bachchan Saab turned 60, he said that he would like to work with the new generation filmmakers, it was a casual excerpt from an interview but sitting back in Ahmedabad, in front of a TV set, it created a huge impact in my mind and may that day I thought of becoming a film director."

"I was just about 16 years old but today almost after 20 years of that moment, here I am presenting the trailer of my first Hindi feature film on his birthday. I am immensely grateful to all those who have been instrumental in my journey so far, especially Mr. Amitabh Bachchan for being such a huge inspiration. Wishing him a happy birthday."

The Kevi Rite Jaish maker added a dialogue in Gujarati from the Pratik Gandhi-starrer 2021 web series, Vitthal Teedi, at the end of the note. The line roughly translates, "Bachchan ae Bachchan che ho (Bachchan is Bachchan after all)."

Abhishek Jain, before making his directorial debut with a smash hit Gujarati film, Kevi Rite Jaish in 2012, has assisted Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Subhash Ghai on films like Guzaarish, Saawariya, and Yuvvraaj. For his directorial debut, the filmmaker and author was awarded a Trend-setter award by the Gujarati Innovation Society. Jain has published a book named Aa To Just Vaat Chhe that is based on his experiences while making his first two 'urban Gujarati' flicks.

Currently, Jain is gearing up for the release of his upcoming family comedy-drama, Hum Do Humare Do, that stars Kriti Sanon, Rajkumar Rao, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, and others. It was only recently that the film's trailer was released. Watch the trailer below.

Image: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan/@cinemaabhishek