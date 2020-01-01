Hum Saath Saath Hain: Best Moments And Scenes From The Family-drama

Hum Saath Saath Hain, the 1999 film talks about family values and traditions. The film is directed and written by Sooraj Barjatya and has an ensemble cast of Mohnish Bahl, Tabu, Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alok Nath and Reema Lagoo. The film was not as superhit as per Barjatya standards but over the years, it has gained its own fan-following. Here are with some of the best moments of the film.

Mohnish Bahl's decision to honeymoon with the whole family

After Vivek (Mohnish Nahl) and Sadhana (Tabu) get married, family members ask them about their honeymoon plannings. Anwar played by Shakti Kapoor asked Sadhana about where she wants to go. Meanwhile, Vivek confesses that if we plan for a trip, the whole family has to join us, otherwise no to honeymoon. Later, Sadhana says that she wants to go to Rampur (depicted as hometown) with the whole family. Soon after that the ultimate song anthem for the perfect parivarik film, ‘A B C D E F G H I J K L M….. I LOVE YOU! Tum bhi Kaho…’ starts and their trip begins.

Introducing the new bride

Remember the song, Sunoji dulhan ek baat sunoji? The song is for the new bride played by Tabu to get her acquainted with all family members. The song is very enjoyable as it depicts the characteristic traits of all family members in a fun way. Watch this song here.

When Prem makes his mother realise her mistake

In a highly emotional scene, Prem, enacted by Salman Khan makes his mother Mamta (Reema Lagoo) realise regarding her bad behaviour with the eldest son and daughter-in-law (Mohnisj Bahl and Tabu) leading them to leave the house. Mamta's brother had also tried to make her see sense but all his advice fell on deaf ears. It is Prem who makes her realise her folly.

