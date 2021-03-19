'Hum Tum' Shooting Locations: Read Here To Know Where The Movie Was Filmed

The 2004 film, Hum Tum is a romantic comedy-drama film helmed by Kunal Kohli. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kirron Kher, Rati Agnihotri, Rishi Kapoor and more in lead roles. The film takes a fresh look at the eternal war of the sexes, as well as Karan and Rhea's trials and tribulations as they try to understand each other. The film garnered heaps of praise from audiences for its storyline and acting skills. If you are wondering where was Hum Tum filmed, here's taking a look at Hum Tum shooting locations.

Where was Hum Tum filmed?

The film was majorly filmed in Amsterdam, Netherlands. It's been shot in a variety of locations in the city. Places such as the Museumplein, National Maritime Museum, Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam Canals, Dam Square, Netherland Windmills and much more. Some of the scenes were also shot in India.

About Hum Tum movie

Hum Tum, starring Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan, was released in theatres on May 28, 2004. This rom-com's plot is loosely based on the American film When Harry Met Sally. Hum Tum follows the encounters of two people who cross paths on several occasions in a variety of settings ranging from friendly to hostile to love. Over the course of many years and numerous run-ins, the two despise each other, befriend each other, and eventually fall in love with each other—in no particular order.

Kathaa Animations, led by Prakash Nambiar, created several short animation sequences for the film. Tata Elxsi created special effects. The film reportedly had an above-average opening weekend and performed reasonably well at the box office, grossing 305 million (US$4.3 million). It was the year's seventh highest-grossing film. The film also stars Jimmy Sheirgill as Mihir Vohra, Isha Koppikar as Diana Fernandez, Abhishek Bachchan as Sameer, Shenaz Treasurywala as Shalini, Parinita Seth as Pooja in crucial roles. Saif Ali Khan received a National award for his performance in the film. Rani Mukherjee also received a number of awards for her performance in the film, but she did not receive a National award. Hum Tum was Saif Ali Khan's first film in which he played a quirky character.