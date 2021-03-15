Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem Upload Pic Of Their "lifelines" And "manufacturers"

Huma Qureshi is quite active on Instagram and keeps giving fans a sneak-peek into her life. Recently, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress uploaded an adorable photo of her parents. Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi's brother, also uploaded the same photo on his Instagram handle but with a different and more humourous, caption. See Huma Qureshi's photo of her parents here.

Huma Qureshi uploads a photo of her "Life Lines"

Siblings Huma and Saqib uploaded a serene picture of their parents, with a beautiful sunset in the background. Saqib Saleem's parents can be seen sporting a warm smile and comfortable clothes as the setting sun paints a subtle hue in the overall picture. While sharing the photo, the Jolly LLB 2 actor wrote that her parents were her lifelines and used a heart emoticon. She added hashtags like 'family', 'love', 'daddy' and 'mommy' to express her love for them. Hawaa Hawaai actor Saqib Saleem, on the other hand, called them his "manufacturers" and added in the hashtags how he loved them.

Fans react to Huma Qureshi's photo of her parents

Fans quickly reacted to Huma Qureshi's photo of her parents and filled her comment section with tons of heart emoticons. One fan said that the photo of her parents was 'picture perfect'. One fan went on to comment that Huma was her parents' pride. And another fan commented that Huma looked like her mom.

Huma Qureshi's upcoming projects

Huma Qureshi has many big releases lined up this year. She will be seen in Bell Bottom, which is a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, and Lara Dutta in prominent roles. She is also all set to make her Hollywood debut in Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead, which is a zombie heist film. The movie also features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, and Ana de la Reguera in lead roles. The Dedh Ishqiya actor will also be seen in the Tamil movie Valimai which is an action thriller movie written and directed by H. Vinoth. The movie also includes Ajith Kumar and Kartikeya Gummakonda in lead roles.

