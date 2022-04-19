Huma Qureshi Begins Shooting For Tarla Dalal's Biopic, Looks Unrecognisable In First Look

Over the years in the entertainment industry, actor Huma Qureshi has proved her mettle with the kind of roles she had portrayed on the big screen. From Gangs of Wasseypur to Jolly LLB 2, the actor has played a myriad of roles, leaving fans stunned. Yet again, the versatile actor is all set for another film where she will be seen playing a never-before-seen role.

The actor has been roped in to play the role of India’s first-ever Home chef, Tarla Dalal. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari, the epic food filler will be directed by Piyush Gupta. The makers announced the filming of the movie with Huma’s first look as the great chef.

Huma Qureshi begins shooting for Tarla Dalal's biopic

Tarla Dalal became a household name with her fantastic skills as a chef and later her books with an easy recipes made her most loved by Indian housewives. While sharing her views on playing the titular role in the next film, Huma said, “Tarla Dalal reminds me of my childhood. My mom had a copy of her book in the kitchen and would often try many of her recipes for my school tiffin. I also clearly remember the time when I helped mom make Tarla‘s homemade mango ice cream. This role has taken me back to those sweet childhood memories."

In the first look, Huma can be seen wearing a saree as she poses against a background of food and spices. She expressed her gratitude for being a part of the biopic and wrote, “#Tarla ke tadke se aata hai mann mein ek hi sawaal Kab milega mauka to experience unke swaad ka kamaal Miliye Tarla Dalal se aur jaaniye unki masaledaar kahaani Filming now!”

Tarla Dalal was an Indian food writer, chef, cookbook author, and host of cooking shows. She was the first Indian to have been awarded a Padmashree award in the culinary skills category in 2007. This is for the first time Bollywood will be depicting the life story of a chef on screen. Written by Piyush Gupta and Gautam Ved, produced by RSVP, and Earth Sky, Tarla is all set to take you on a food excursion.

