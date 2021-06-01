Huma Qureshi Defends Her Role In 'Army Of The Dead', Says "length Doesn't Matter"

Huma Qureshi made her Hollywood debut with Zack Snyder's film Army of the Dead. The actor portrayed the role of Geeta in this zombie drama. As Huma Qureshi was a part of every teaser that rolled out, viewers speculated that she'll have a meatier role to play. However, after watching the movie, users were disappointed with the length of Huma Qureshi's role in the movie. While reacting to the same, the actor in her recent interview talked about her role and said she is just elated with her Hollywood debut.

Yes, I just saw Army of the Dead. On another note, what was Huma Qureshi doing there? Strange. — clueless (@athaagot7) May 28, 2021

SRK's cameo was even better then Huma Qureshi's whole role in Zack Snyder's Army Of The Dead. pic.twitter.com/sR0CfZODrC — ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎Umesh ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ ︎ (@Umemesh) May 29, 2021

Huma Qureshi talks about her role

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Huma Qureshi extended gratitude towards her Indian fans and mentioned that she loves all of them. Huma further talked about her role and said that in 2012, when she was a part of the movie Gangs of Wasseypur, she was a part of an ensemble cast and she hardly had a screen presence of 15 minutes in the movie. She added the same goes with Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead. It was an ensemble film with a great director and she is just happy that she made her Hollywood debut with it.

Further, Huma mentioned that in her career she never went for the length of the character instead she focused on the importance of the character in the movie. She tagged her character, Geeta, in the movie as integral and mentioned that Geeta was almost a pivot point in the character. The Dedh Ishqiya actor ended her conversation by saying that she would rather do something interesting than do something that isn’t really impacting the story and she hopes she didn't let down her viewers in this context.

About Army of the Dead

Army of the Dead features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. The movie is based on a group of mercenaries who plan a Las Vegas casino heist amid a zombie apocalypse. The movie had an OTT release on Netflix on May 21, 2021. Army of the Dead is helmed by Zack Snyder.

