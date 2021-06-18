Huma Qureshi Helps Set Up 100-bed COVID-19 Facility In Delhi, Says 'fight Continues On'

As shootings and theatres stayed shut due to COVID-19 lockdown, many celebrities of the film industry came forward and extended their help to the needy amid the pandemic. Among those was Huma Qureshi who helped set up a COVID-19 facility at a Delhi hospital. The actor shared that she was proud about the launch of the centre and asserted that the 'fight was on.'

Huma Qureshi helps set up COVID-19 facility

Huma, who has been born and brought up in Delhi, posted a video on Twitter of Dr Jitender, Deputy Director Health Administrations, South Delhi Municipal Corporation who extended her gratitude to the NGO, Save the Children and Huma’s Breath of Life initiative.

“We came in contact with Save the Children in the last week of April. Delhi was in the grip of the pandemic and we were in the process of setting up a 100-bed COVID-19 facility at a newly constructed Tilak Nagar Hospital," Dr Jitender said.

She added, "Oxygen shortage was there all over and even getting oxygen concentrators was a big challenge because of imbalance in supply and demand. It was during this time that Huma’s campaign through Save the Children provided us with 70 oxygen concentrators."

Due to the help, the hospital could convert all the beds into oxygen beds. She added that amid predictions that there could be a third wave where children could get more affected because most of the population would be vaccinated, they were also planning to set up a pediatric ward with the neonatal and pediatric care unit. Even in this, Huma and the NGO have come forward to support the hospital.

"They would be providing us with medical equipment and even creating a child-friendly ambience in the ward. We highly appreciate the Save The Children campaign, want to thank each and every person who contributed to this campaign., and urge people to come forward and support us to set up this facility. Together we can fight the menace of COVID-19 and save our children," she added,

Huma wrote that she had 'worked hard' to make it happen. She added that she was 'beyond grateful' to everyone who contributed.

So proud to announce that our 100 bed facility is now up and running in Delhi! 🤍@stc_india and I have worked hard to make this happen, and are beyond grateful to everyone that has contributed!! Our fight continues on… this isn’t over yet. pic.twitter.com/FNcO2hBCB2 — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 14, 2021

Huma had previously extended her thanks to actors like Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Rajkummar Rao and cricketers like Yuzvendra Chahal, who had contributed to this initiative. The Gangs of Wasseypur star had shared posts to acknowledge their contribution.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Huma is currently making news for her performance in the web series Maharani.

