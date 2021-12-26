Huma Qureshi Looks Back At Her Projects In 2021; Says 'I Am Really Spoilt For Choice'

Huma Qureshi has had a 'special' 2021, as she delivered three back to back hits including Army of the Dead, BellBottom as well as the web series Maharani. With COVID wreaking havoc for the past two years, Huma mentioned that she feels 'blessed' to be able to uplift the mood of so many people with her work and entertain the audiences in these 'dark times'. Huma expressed gratitude for having her hands full with work and releases, noting that she feels 'rejuvenated' as the year comes to an end. She further spoke about the satisfactory feeling she got after working hard and seeing that her work has been recognized.

Huma Qureshi looks back at her projects in 2021

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the 35-year-old also spoke about her role in the political drama Maharani, which bagged her an award. Huma mentioned that she feels 'humbled' for the recognition and that the show is 'very close' to her heart. Created by Subhash Kapoor, the show revolved around Rani Bharti who is a homemaker and the wife of Bihar's chief minister Bheema.

Qureshi plans her further career to be 'a mixed bag' like it has been this year, spanning across mediums and languages. She quipped that she had been inspired to work internationally, and her stint with director Zack Snyder in Army of the Dead helped her understand their perspective towards films. Huma also expressed contentment on being able to work in 'a lot of' small-budget indie films, OTT projects as well as 'pure commercial box office films'.

She concluded by iterating that she gets to do everything and is spoilt for choice. The actor said that 'chases her own creative process'.

More on Huma's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Sonakshi Sinha in the film Double XL. The upcoming film is a social comedy written by Mudassar Aziz and directed by Satramm Ramani and will see the duo give befitting replies to trolls who try to fat-shame them. Also starring Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra in pivotal roles, the project is slated to release in the summer of 2022. She will also be seen alongside Ajith Kumar in the action thriller Valimai.

