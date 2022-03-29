Several events that unfolded during the Oscars 2022 this year, made the gala affair more prominent and much-watched. Apart from all the iconic stars who won awards this year, another special moment was for actor Huma Qureshi whose Army of the Dead won the first-ever Oscars Fan Favourite Award.

Coming in as a major development during this year’s award ceremony, the members of the Academy were not the only ones who voted for their favourite films ahead of the 94th Academy Awards. This year, Twitter also got an opportunity to vote on their favourite films that were released in 2021 regardless of if the film was nominated for an Oscar — using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite.

Army of the Dead receives Oscars Fan Favourite Award

The zombie drama Army of the Dead won in the newly-introduced unofficial award category- #OscarsFanFavoriteAward. In Zack Synder’s directorial, Huma played the role of Geeta. After receiving the special honour, the actor jumped in excitement and was elated to hear the news about the film receiving such an honour.

Army of the Dead, which streamed on Netflix, beat Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cinderalla, Minamata, and Tick, Tick...Boom! to win the award. While thanking her fans for the love, Huma shared a screenshot of International media outlet Deadline’s news piece and wrote, “Omg! This just happened. We won an Oscar!! Thank you to the fans for voting. #ZackSnyder you are the boss @netflix Love to my castmates and the whole crew !! #OscarFanFavorite #gratitude One step closer … thank you 2022.”

For the new category, the Twitter users were allowed to vote up to 20 times a day during the 18-day voting period for their favorites. The gripping drama, Army of the Dead was released in select theatres in the United States on May 14, 2021, and was digitally released on Netflix on May 21, 2021. The film followed a group of mercenaries who venture into the quarantine zone in hopes of pulling off an impossible heist following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas.

Earlier, during an interaction with Hindustan Times, Zack had praised Huma’s acting skills in the film, and said, "She was written as an Indian character, and Huma is a really amazing actress, no two ways about it."

