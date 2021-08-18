Ace wrestler Babita Phogat’s befitting reply to a viral video, of a man who suggested that women should stay indoors, has won her appreciation from actor Huma Qureshi. Huma took to her Instagram and shared a video of an old man who essays the role of a sarpanch in the upcoming show, Meet on Zee TV. In the show, he will play the role of an orthodox man who discriminates between men and women.

Huma Qureshi hails Babita Phogat's classic reply to a man in viral video

Huma shared the video, originally posted by Babita, in which the man spoke in a local dialect, saying, "Once women step out of the house they get out of hand. So take my advice and keep the honour of the house inside." Replying to this, Babita took a jibe at him but with a Dangal twist. She said, "You think you have said something amazing? Now listen to me. Girls are no less than anyone. Don't think that I am speaking out of place but both girls and boys know how to maintain the honour of the house. Not even a kid has such a small ideology. Tau teri yeh soch manne samaajh k liye hanikarak laage (I think your thoughts are harmful to the society)."



Towards the end of the sassy reply by Babita, she gave a twist to the song Haanikaarak Bapu from Dangal. While captioning the video, Huma wrote, “Lately, this Tauji has been getting a lot of attention on the internet. I believe such people shouldn't get any recognition but they certainly deserve a reply and @babitaphogatofficial gave him a perfect one. We are proud of you, Babita Ji! #TaujiBasKaro because #TasksSeeNoGender." Netizens on the other hand have been lending their support to Babita after seeing the video while supporting the wrestler’s thoughts and talking about women empowerment. One of the users commented, “Tau tu toh Samaj ke liye Hani karak hai.” Another user also offered his support and wrote, “This is 16th-century thinking, doesn't fit in the 21st century.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Well said Babita Ji.”

IMAGE: IAMHUMAQ/Instagram