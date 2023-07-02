Huma Qureshi Reveals Why She Relates To Her Character In Tarla

Huma Qureshi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Tarla. The film is based on Indian chef Tarla Dalal and is scheduled to release on July 7 on Zee 5. The actress recently revealed why she decided to work in the movie.

3 things you need to know

Huma Qureshi was last seen in the Netflix film Monica, O My Darling.

She will be playing the late chef Tarla Dalal in her latest biopic Tarla.

Tarla Dalal was known for her cooking shows.

Huma Qureshi on her relatability to Tarla Dalal

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Huma revealed what helps her relate to her character in Tarla. The actress revealed that her family is also in the food business and that helped her in playing the character in the film. Huma stated that her dad started their restaurant in 1977 and has been managing it ever since. She talked about their family being the only Muslim family in a Punjabi community but everyone still used to come to their restaurant to have food which helped them in making relationships with them. By sharing a meal they became a part of each-other’s larger community, which is a very personal experience.

(Huma Qureshi's father is a restaurateur | Image: Huma Qureshi/Instagram)

Huma believes that it is what they are trying to portray in Tarla as well. According to her, there was nothing special in Tarla Dalal but the way she used to treat people made a difference and set her apart to become the well-known figure she is today.

Tarla Dalal was a part of Huma Qureshi's childhood

Previously, Huma has talked about Tarla Dalal being a part of her childhood. During an interview with ANI, the Bell Bottom star revealed that her mother would often try recipes from Dalal’s cookbook for her school tiffin. The star also recalled an instance when she worked with her mother to make mango ice cream and said that the role took her back to the same experience.

(Huma Qureshi shares a strong bond with her mother | Image: Humar Qureshi/Instagram)

Huma Qureshi was recently seen in films Double XL, Monica, O My Darling! and Thunivu. She starred along with Sonakshi Sinha in Double XL. In Thunivu, the actress had an important role to play. The film starred Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar.