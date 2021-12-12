Last Updated:

Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Ayushmann Khurrana & More Spotted Out And About In The City

Actors Huma Qureshi, Sanjay Dutt, Ayushmann Khurrana and more were clicked in the city as they went about their day. See the pictures here.

Sanjay Dutt
1/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Veteran actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted filming for a movie in Bandra. 

Sanjay Dutt
2/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen in a brown jacket paired with blue jeans. He will be seen in films like 'Prithviraj', 'Shamshera', 'K.G.F: Chapter 2' and 'The Good Maharaja'. 

Kangana Ranaut
3/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Kangana Ranaut was spotted out and about in the city in white traditional attire. The actor recently wrapped up filming her upcoming movie 'Tejas'. 

Ayushmann Khurrana
4/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in the city with his two kids and wife filmmaker Tahira Kashyap. 

Huma Qureshi
5/5
Image: Varinder Chawla

Actor Huma Qureshi sported a denim top paired with black pants for her outing in the city. 

Tags: Huma Qureshi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanjay Dutt
