Huma Qureshi Shares A BTS Pic From ‘Army Of The Dead’ With Co-star Ella Purnell

Actor Huma Qureshi will soon be seen making her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film titled, Army of the Dead. The American Zombie Heist film is directed by Zack Snyder and has released in the US theatres on May 14, 2021, followed by a May 21 Netflix release worldwide. The actor shared a behind the scene photo from the set of the film.

Huma Qureshi shares an Army of the Dead BTS

Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle to share an Army of the Dead BTS photo. The actor was seen seated on a torn sofa. The room seemed to be in a mess with vintage props. She wrote, "Me just hanging out on the set of #ArmyOfTheDead waiting to check-in at the Zombie Hotel surrounded by zombie entrails." Actor Ella Purnell is also seen in the picture sitting next to Huma. She added that those living in the US can watch the film now and others can wait for May 21 for the film to premiere on Netflix.

Reactions on Huma Qureshi's BTS photo

As soon as Huma shared the photo, her fans and celebrities flooded her comment section. They mentioned that they cannot wait to watch the film. Writer Bilal Siddiqui mentioned that he was excited to watch the film. Huma replied saying that he had to wait only for a week. Fans flooded her comment section with heart and fire emojis. Take a look at the comments on her photo here.

More about Army of the Dead

The Army of the Dead cast features Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, and Garret Dillahunt. The plot of the film revolves around a group of soldiers who decide to pull off a heist at a casino in Las Vegas during a zombie apocalypse. Huma will be seen portraying the role of Geeta who is a refugee and a single mother of two children. The film has been shot in Los Angeles, New Mexico and New Jersey.

