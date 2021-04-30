Huma Qureshi shares first look from 'Army of the Dead', urges fans to 'stay safe'

Actress Huma Qureshi who is set to make her Hollywood debut with the upcoming film Army of the Dead took to her Instagram and shared her first look poster along with a heartwarming note. The trailer of Zack Snyder's film was released earlier this month, however, it did not show much of the actress’s presence in it. The actress through her note shared her serious concerns over the current situation in the country and how her ‘heart bleeds’ to see people in pain. The upcoming film is slated to hit selected theatres on May 14th, 2021, and 21st May on Netflix.

Huma Qureshi's first look poster from Army of the Dead

The actress will be seen playing the role of a mother to an estranged daughter. In the motion poster, Huma’s character Geeta can be seen holding a knife in her hands with a fierce and intense look on her face. In the note, Huma spoke about her prayers for those who have lost their loved ones and to those who are fighting the battle.

“My heart bleeds as my country and my fellow Indians fight personal loss, hurt, pain and devastation every day because of the Covid-19 pandemic. I stand alongside them in sharing every bit of it with them.” Further, she suggested people stay safe and refrain from stepping out in the open. “Urging those who are safe to continue staying safe and follow every possible regulation in these torrid times, while dedicating my work to those who have encountered the wrath of this pandemic and wishing them health & peace. Love, Huma S Qureshi,” she concluded the note.

Apart from the Leila actress, the film has an ensemble star cast including Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt. The story of the film traces a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of soldiers takes the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest mission ever attempted.

(Image credit: @IamHumaq/ Instagram)