Huma Qureshi Shares Her Look From 'Maharani', Says 'it Has Been An Honour'

Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram account and shared two stills from her upcoming show Maharani, which will stream on SonyLIV. In the show, the actor plays a very simple, non-glam wife of the chief minister of Bihar, and a twist in her story has got the audience intrigued and waiting for the show’s arrival. Scroll along to take a look at Huma’s look from the show and what she has to say about it.

Huma Qureshi shares her look from Maharani

The actor shared two pictures, which are both stills from the show on her Instagram feed. She is seen donning a saree in both the pictures, in a simple, non-decked up avatar of a housewife. The story revolves around the life of the chief minister of Bihar and his wife, and as the former suffers from a major accident and is asked to announce his survivor, he gives the position to his wife.

With both the pictures, Huma wrote, “While his party officials await the name of his successor, the unwell Chief Minister of Bihar announces his wife, Rani Bharti, as his successor. Can an illiterate woman survive this? #Maharani #RaniBharti @sonylivindia #SubhashKapoor Playing this has been such an honour. #gratitude”. The show is directed by Subhash Kapoor of Jolly LLB fame, who has also written it. The teaser of the show released on April 9, 2021, and has received over 10 million views. Huma thanked her fans and followers for giving it all the love.

In the teaser of the show, the character of Huma Qureshi is introduced, and her name is Rani Bharti. She is a housewife and the wife of chief minister Bheema. Rani Bharti only cares about two things in the world, which are her house and her husband who she is ready to take her back to the village once he announces his resignation. However, her life takes a turn when her husband announces her as the next Chief Minister, and the people of the party start celebrating her appointment and congratulating her. The show will follow how an illiterate woman governs the state and its politics.

Promo Image Source: Huma Qureshi Instagram

